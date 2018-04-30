Menu
Crime scene at the rear of Gatakers Landing Restaurant in Point Vernon in relation to a double stabbing at Wondunna.
Crime scene at the rear of Gatakers Landing Restaurant in Point Vernon in relation to a double stabbing at Wondunna. Alistair Brightman
Stabbing frenzy: Lismore man charged with attempted murder

Annie Perets
30th Apr 2018 6:20 AM
A LISMORE man accused of trying to kill an 82-year woman and her 50-year-old son in a home in Wondunna on Friday, was taken to the same hospital as his victims following his arrest.

Adam Curtis Brown was suspected of suffering from a drug overdose when police arrested him at Gatakers Bay, and despite not having physical injuries, was taken into treatment for "his own well-being."

The 39-year-old from Lismore was charged with two counts of attempted murder during a bedside hearing at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Mr Brown was mentioned for the first time in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Saturday, but too unwell to attend in person, his lawyer appeared on his behalf by phone from the hospital.

Lawyer Trinity McGarvie visited Mr Brown in the emergency department early Saturday to seek instructions.

Ms McGarvie described Mr Brown to be "quite shocked" by the proceedings, to the court.

Not much more was said and the case was adjourned, with Mr Brown to be mentioned in court again today.

Both victims suffered stab wounds to their neck and torso and had to undergo emergency surgery.

The man had to be flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

The bloody incident occurred inside a home on the quiet suburban street of Mungara Crt, where police say "at least one knife" was used to pierce the victims.

The injured pair fled onto the road to seek help from neighbours, while the assailant allegedly sped away from the crime scene in a white ute.

Mr Brown was later arrested at Point Vernon.

His car was parked outside Gatakers Landing Restaurant.

Mr Brown's behaviour near the restaurant was what prompted police to be called.

The car and its contents have been seized by police.

Mr Brown was believed to be known to the victims, but not related.

attempted murder northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

