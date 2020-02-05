Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Alderton will face court in person on April 14 after being remanded in custody since the fatal stabbing.
James Alderton will face court in person on April 14 after being remanded in custody since the fatal stabbing.
News

Stabbing death: Judge soon to decide on killer’s fate

Rebecca Fist
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURWILLUMBAH man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other offences will be sentenced just after Easter.

Charlie Larter, 46, was fatally stabbed during the incident at Murwillumbah’s Knox Park on June 6, 2017.

His son, Zack Larter, and another man, Joshua Mead, were also injured during the incident.

James Paul Alderton, 24, fidgeted with his hair and put his hand over his mouth during his arraignment in the Lismore District Court on Monday.

Alderton has remained in custody since the incident and appeared by video link.

He entered guilty pleas to one count of wounding with intent of causing grievous bodily harm, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of manslaughter.

After the arraignment, Judge Jeffery McLennan set Alderton’s sentencing for April 14.

Mr McLennan told Alderton the further delay would give his barrister the opportunity to present the best possible case, as far Alderton was concerned.

Alderton is expected to appear in person at Lismore District Court on April 14.

northern rivers court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        premium_icon Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        News THERE was a very cool reason for Rocky Creek Dam's controversial four-day closure.

        ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        premium_icon ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        News AN evening of short films, learning and discussion about cultural burning of the...

        Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        premium_icon Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        News EMERGENCY services have treated a man for minor injuries following an incident at...

        'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        premium_icon 'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says it is closely monitoring the situation