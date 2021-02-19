Stabbing charges to be confirmed against Ballina brothers

Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.

Two Ballina brothers charged over an alleged park stabbing remain before the courts.

Charge certificates in the cases against Jarett and Tory Martin-Manton, aged 25 and 24, are due to be filed by the prosecution by April 15.

The case against the pair will return to court the following day.

Neither of the men were required to appear in person when the allegations were mentioned before Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday.

Police will allege the pair were involved in a fight in Apex Park in Byron Bay in the early hours of Sunday, September 20.

It will be alleged that during this fight, the brothers stabbed Gregory Martin, causing various wounds.

They have not yet lodged any pleas to their charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

Police will allege both accused were armed with broken glass.

The men remain on bail and it is understood the brief of evidence has been served in each of their cases.