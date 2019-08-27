Stabbing accused was on bail

Brett Ian Turner being arrested for his role in an alleged robbery after being sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for separate matters.

Brett Ian Turner being arrested for his role in an alleged robbery after being sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for separate matters. Jessica Lamb

LED away from court in handcuffs, arrested over a violent robbery just minutes after being sentenced for weapons charges.

This was the scene that awaited a Hervey Bay man yesterday.

Brett Ian Turner, 35, was arrested for his alleged role in a Maryborough armed robbery.

Moments earlier, Mr Turner had been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for separate charges, including weapons offences.

It will be alleged Mr Turner was on bail for the weapons charges when he took part in a robbery, during which a 39-year-old man was stabbed.

A police spokesman said the alleged robbery happened about 12.45am on August 21 on Thurecht St.

Co-accused Michael Craig Pollack, 31, also appeared in court yesterday.

Appearing while in custody, he faced charges including two counts of robbery with actual violence, grievous bodily harm and entering a dwelling with intent at night.

After Mr Pollack was sentenced to six months jail time for pleading guilty to a disqualified driving charge from a separate incident, his lawyer did not make an application for bail for his client's fresh charges.

Mr Pollack lost his licence for two years and has a parole release date in two months.

Mr Pollack's case will return to court on October 11.

Mr Turner's charges include two counts of robbery with aggravating factors of wounding, actual violence while armed in company at night and grievous bodily harm.

Both men, from Urangan, were represented by Brisbane-based solicitor Andrew Bale.

Mr Turner returned to court in custody later in the day to apply for bail once again before Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

The court heard a witness saw Mr Turner's face during the alleged offending and identified him.

Mr Bale said his client claimed he was on the Sunshine Coast, helping a friend move house when the robbery occurred.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman said during a police interview, Mr Turner did not remember the person or the car in which he travelled to the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Turner's bail application was left part-heard, to return to court on Friday, giving police a chance to investigate his alibi.

Prior to his arrest in the courthouse yesterday, Mr Turner pleaded guilty to seven charges including the unlawful possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun with filed down serial numbers and other weapons.

He was charged over the weapons offences when police stopped him for a routine check at Pialba, about 4.30am on May 7.

Mr Guttridge sentenced Mr Turner to one month in jail, wholly suspended for six months.

He took into account Mr Turner's 57 days in pre-sentence custody.

A conviction was recorded.