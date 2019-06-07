Menu
The 20-year-old is expected to return to court on Friday.
Crime

Stabbing accused could attend diversion program

Liana Turner
by
7th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN accused of a stabbing may be given the opportunity to attend a diversionary program.

Jye Manning Brown, 20, was arrested after an alleged incident on Cathcart St at Girards Hill in November last year.

Brown, who remains in custody, was not required to appear via video link when his case went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

He was charged with reckless wounding, wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and setting or urging a dog to attack a person after the incident, in which another man, 22, was allegedly stabbed in the hand and torso.

Brown's solicitor, Rod Behan, lodged a guilty plea on his client's behalf to the reckless wounding charge.

Mr Behan asked Magistrate David Heilpern to adjourn the matter to Friday so consideration could be given to Brown being sent to Tabulam-based residential diversionary program, Balund-a.

If this does not occur, he said the his client may be ready to be sentenced on that day.

