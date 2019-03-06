Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peta Ansford Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Peta Ansford Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable
Crime

STABBED IN THE HEART: Jury delivers stunning verdict

Caitlan Charles
by
5th Mar 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 6th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN who fatally stabbed her partner in the heart has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

Whether or not Peta Louise Ansford had killed her partner of two years was never in question, but the jury had to decide if it was an unlawful killing or in self-defence.

Jurors, who heard during the trial about a history of domestic violence, have decided Ansford killed Luke Mitchell in self-defence. She can now walk free from the court.

YESTERDAY: A WOMAN who stabbed her partner in the heart will soon learn her fate.

Peta Louise Ansford has admitted to killing her partner of two years, but pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the Mackay Supreme Court.

 

Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.
Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.

Her defence lawyer has argued she killed him in self-defence.

After five days of hearing evidence, the jury has retired to deliberate in the trial against Ms Ansford.

There is no doubt that Ms Ansford killed her partner, Luke Mitchell, but the jury must decide in the killing was unlawful or an act of defence.

What we know so far:

editors picks luke mitchell mackay supreme court peta louise ansford
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Two people taken to hospital after crash at Alstonville

    Two people taken to hospital after crash at Alstonville

    News EMERGENCY services are attempting to rescue a elderly person trapped in a two vehicle crash at Alstonville this afternoon.

    $80,000 pandanus fruit sculpture planned for park

    premium_icon $80,000 pandanus fruit sculpture planned for park

    Council News Council has weathered one public art storm, but is another brewing?

    $6 million to help create world-class sports grounds

    premium_icon $6 million to help create world-class sports grounds

    Council News Massive boost for Lismore's sporting facilities

    Historic railway home on the market for bargain price

    premium_icon Historic railway home on the market for bargain price

    Property Former railway station master's home has been beautifully restored