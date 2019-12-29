Menu
Man faces court over alleged stabbing

Amber Gibson
29th Dec 2019 12:34 PM
A MAN will face court today charged over the alleged stabbing of another man at a campground in Northern NSW.

Just after midday on Saturday, Dec. 28, police and emergency services responded following reports a man had been stabbed at a camping area on Summerland Way, Kyogle.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 61-year-old man for a stab wound to his lower back before he was taken to Lismore Base Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic officers.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege in court that the men were previously not known to each other and exchanged words over facilities at the grounds, before the younger man became aggressive and stabbed the older man during a subsequent physical altercation.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court yesterday.

