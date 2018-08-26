Menu
Lance Thompson's death has shocked the rugby league world.
Rugby League

McGregor tells players to ‘do it for Thommo’

by MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
26th Aug 2018 10:17 AM
DRAGONS coach Paul McGregor has called on his players to "do it for Thommo" following the shock death of Lance Thompson.

Thompson's death has rocked the St George Illawarra club. Players will wear black arm bands while there will also be a big screen tribute to the former captain before the Dragons clash against Canterbury at Kogarah Oval Sunday afternoon.

 

(L-R) Lance Thompson chats with Paul McGregor during a recovery session at the Dragons in 2003. Picture: Phil Hillyard.
McGregor captained Thompson during the club's 1999 grand final tilt against Melbourne.

"We only shared a text on Sunday," McGregor said. "Tragic circumstances. Big 'T' is a good man. One of the most committed footballers I've seen take to the field. Strong character. He played with passion and purpose.

"It's been a tough 36 hours. We will go out and play for 'Thommo'.

"The Red-V meant so much to him. We need to honour that when we take the field."

 

The St George junior played 239 games for the Dragons after making his top grade debut at 17.

While Thompson was well a truly a Dragon at heart, he also left a lasting impression after playing 38 games for Cronulla from 2006-08.

The Sharks will also wear black armbands for their clash against Newcastle who are coached by Thompson's former teammate Nathan Brown.

 

