St. George gives $100,000 towards disaster recovery

ST.GEORGE Bank in Lismore has opened its doors to a completely re-furbished branch, simultaneously announcing a $100,000 grant for flood recovery effort.

The Disaster Recovery Grants Program to assist in ongoing community recovery efforts.

Branch Manager at St.George Lismore Branch, Don Kinscher said it recognises the many people still suffering hardship.

"Grants up to the value of $10,000 will be awarded to local community organisations that are making a real difference in their communities," Mr Kinscher said.

The grants will prioritise projects that facilitate the social and economic recovery of the local community, and improve resilience.

"Applications are open until 5pm, Friday, September 15, 2017 and will be assessed by our Disaster Recovery Grants Committee. Grant recipients will be announced in October 2017."

Mr Kinscher added organisations do not have to be a St.George customer to apply, and encouraged them to pop into the branch for a chat.

Following extensive damage from the recent floods, St.George Bank in Lismore opened the improved branch which offers a more modern layout and better banking options for customers, including two Smart ATMs, one located outside the branch so you can deposit notes, cheques and bank 24/7.

Mr Kinscher said with the significant repair work required following the cyclone damage, it provided an opportunity to move to a more modern branch that brings a mix of open-plan spaces, iPad stations for no-fuss everyday banking and quiet rooms for private discussions.

The St.George Branch which remained in operation during the cyclone via a dedicated mobile 'dragon wagon' has included a timely artistic water mark and reminder of the 1.3 metre flood waters into their new branch.

The water line in the picture is at exactly 1.3 metres above the floor, which is the height the water came into the branch. The River picture will remain as a subtle but permanent reminder of the 2017 floods.

To further support customers in the local area, the branch will offer access to Business Connect, a virtual banking service that allows customers to connect from the branch to business experts and banking specialists via high speed video conferencing.