St Carthage's winning team from left to rightPaddy Heffernan, Darcy Heffernan, Charlotte Gilliland, Neve Schweizer, Chloe Lane, Liam Torrens and Ruby Barnes. Contributed
St Carthage's take out the Tournament of the Minds

9th Nov 2018 2:42 PM

ST Carthage's Primary School, Lismore has won the Tournament of Minds' International Final in the 'Social Sciences Primary School' category for a second straight year.

The team members are Neve Schweizer, Charlotte Gilliland, Paddy Heffernan, Ruby Barnes, Darcy Heffernan, Chloe Lane and Liam Torrens.

Competing at Charles Darwin University, Darwin on October 13 the students competed against 14,200 students from across Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

According to St Carthage's Principal, Mrs Janelle Heffernan, the team of seven from Years 5 and 6 worked together on the problem solving challenges, progressing through to the Regional and State Finals to win the International Final.

"At all three levels of the competition, Regional, State and International, the judges have commented on their teamwork, and creative and mature solutions to their open ended challenges,” Mrs Heffernan said.

"The students were rewarded for their teamwork, commitment, and collaborative skills as well as a genuine respect for each other's different abilities.

"The whole school community feels a sense of pride and achievement in what they have accomplished during this competition, and we are all very proud of them.”

