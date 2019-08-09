St Carthage's boys emulate the teams of yesteryear

STATE CHAMPS: The St Carthage's Lismore rugby tens squad that won the Catholic primary schools championship in Sydney.

STATE CHAMPS: The St Carthage's Lismore rugby tens squad that won the Catholic primary schools championship in Sydney.

THE St Carthage's Primary School Lismore tens rugby union team was victorious in the recent finals of the NSW Catholic School competition in Sydney.

The finals were played at St Joseph's College, Hunters Hill, an ideal setting for teams to have an enjoyable rugby experience.

The performance was on a level with St Carthage's teams in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

Schools from across the NSW Catholic primary schools system that had won their regional carnivals contested the tournament.

They included teams from Randwick, Singleton, Tamworth, Terrigal, Orange, Forbes, Nowra and Lismore.

St Carthage's qualified for the finals by winning the Lismore Diocese competition at Coffs Harbour in May when they defeated last year's overall winners Port Macquarie.

The Lismore team started the finals with a 29-0 loss to Randwick.

But school rugby union manager Jack Sheridan said that with each game St Carthage's improved its determination and teamwork.

The closeness of the scores indicate how even the teams were with wins following against Orange 12-7, Tamworth 17-14 and Singleton 14-12.

Those results put St Carthage's into the final against Randwick.

"The boys demonstrated a 'never give up' attitude with a try and conversion on the final siren, securing a win by 26-12,” Sheridan said.

"The teamwork and skills from the boys was commendable.

"One key moment was when Billy Drooger chased a player 50m and tackled him 5m from the try line in the final.

"The determined charges from Riley Flood and the constant backing up of Zane Taylor and Billy Beston were crucial to our overall success.

"The consistent tackling efforts of Keenan Faber and Kody McQuilty also deserve a mention.”

The success of this team has been built up over a period of time with the assistance of some committed coaching volunteers including Dylan Tulk, a Year 12 student from St John's College Woodlawn, Liam McQuilty, John Gordon and Jack Sheridan.

"The boys really appreciate the time and effort these people have willingly offered to asssit them to reach their sporting potential,” Sheridan said.

"The parental support was outstanding, which made the trip to Sydney and other venues previously a memorable experience.”