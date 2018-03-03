Menu
Macadamea Castle park manager Craig Willmoth with Slaz the Olive Python.
Family Fun

Ssselebrate castle make-over

Marc Stapelberg
by
3rd Mar 2018 4:00 AM

THE Macadamia Castle is celebrating the end of renovations and its return to normal opening times with special entertainment this weekend.

Owner Tony Gilding said the Knockrow attraction, which includes a cafe, animal park and shop, looked great after the make-over.

"We dug quiet a few holes to improve our drainage, we made new enclosures for the wombat, new enclosures for the rabbits, we put some roofs over the petting area, and we pulled our kitchen apart, gave it a good clean and gave it a new floor and put it back together again,” he said.

Today and tomorrow, from 8am-5pm, there will be free ice-cream for visitors, kids keeper activity workshops, roaming wildlife keepers and their animals, and opportunities to get a free digital photo with one of the park's animals. There will also be three free rabbit petting sessions.

The first 20 people each day will receive a free ticket to the park's new Nocturnal Show in the air-conditioned theatre.

Lismore Northern Star
