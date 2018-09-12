Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Squishes kids' toy could be banned in Australia over safety concerns. Picture: Amazon
Squishes kids' toy could be banned in Australia over safety concerns. Picture: Amazon
Parenting

Safety concerns threaten latest toy craze

by Talissa Eley
12th Sep 2018 10:45 AM

A POPULAR children's toy could be banned in Australia after it was pulled from shelves in Denmark amid safety concerns over harmful chemicals.

Primary school-aged kids have gone gaga for "squishies", brightly-coloured soft-foam toys in the shape of food, animals and emojis.

However a Danish report has found a number of 'squishies' contain harmful levels of chemicals often used in paint thinners, nail polish removers and glues.

Squishes kids' toy could be banned in Australia over safety concerns. Picture: Amazon
Squishes kids' toy could be banned in Australia over safety concerns. Picture: Amazon

The fad toy has now been banned in Denmark, after the country's Environmental Protection Agency linked them to cancer risk, organ damage, eye irritation and impaired fertility.

The EPA tested 12 types of 'squishies' bought from a variety of sources, and found all 12 contained "high levels of harmful substances" including dimethylformamide, styrene and toluene.

"Children (are) at high risk if they sleep with their squishies or have several of them in their bedroom," the report warned.

Australian consumer advocate group Choice said it is aware of the report and pleased it will be investigated in Australia.

Queensland's Office of Fair Trading has been contacted for comment.

australia banned danger editors picks kids toy squishies

Top Stories

    Why Norco doesn't want you to boycott Coles

    Why Norco doesn't want you to boycott Coles

    News "CALLS for a boycott of Coles are misguided and would only hurt our farmers by reducing sales of Norco products”.

    • 12th Sep 2018 10:55 AM
    Should council reopen Lismore Lake Pool?

    premium_icon Should council reopen Lismore Lake Pool?

    Council News The future of this once-popular facility is back on the agenda

    Quarry to be turned back into bushland in 'landmark outcome'

    premium_icon Quarry to be turned back into bushland in 'landmark outcome'

    News People have been concerned about the future of the site for years

    • 12th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    NOW OPEN: Spotlight unveils its new Lismore store

    NOW OPEN: Spotlight unveils its new Lismore store

    News New retailer opens its doors at old Masters site

    Local Partners