'Squeezed dry': Tough decisions made in Lismore's budget

BLACK BOOKS: At the Lismore City Council meeting Cr Bennett said "council has been squeezed dry" and "hard decisions need to be made," to get the budget balanced.

BLACK BOOKS: At the Lismore City Council meeting Cr Bennett said "council has been squeezed dry" and "hard decisions need to be made," to get the budget balanced. Alison Paterson

SAVING the CBD, maintaining community services and keeping the council in the black.

This was the dream trifecta debated by Lismore City Council at its budget meeting last night.

The hard reality of the council's financial health was discussed as councillors hotly defended their pet projects in an effort get the budget passed.

In what was the second shortest meeting of the year, councillors eventually voted on the draft operational plan with several amendments.

After more than two hours of keeping the peace, Mayor Isaac Smith said he was really happy with the result.

"The fact we can now put $1.63 million straight into roads and assets, is a big success,” he said.

"And we have been able to make reasonable cuts to deliver services.”

Outgoing general manager Gary Murphy said he was pleased councillors had their heads out of the sand in regard to the numbers.

"What we saw and heard tonight was council wrestling with a difficult problem in addressing the budget deficits going forward,” he said.

"The challenges council will have, will be making the really tough decisions such as cuts or changes to services.”

During in the public access segment, real estate agent Paul Deegan spoke passionately against the draft operation plan to save the CBD.

He said if council wants to have a viable CBD in Lismore, they have to "get real”about rates.

Mr Deegan said large retail chain stores were bypassing the city because of the onerous rate charges.

"Commercial properties have all sat still and are not worth selling as they struggle to get a tenant,” he said.

"There are people, businesses owners, just hanging on and can't cop it for much longer.”

When Cr Greg Bennett said would he prefer council cut expenses to fund a rate decrease in the CBD, Mr Deegan said "yes”.

"My building previously valued at being worth $212,00 is down 4 per cent in value to $204,000 in 20 years,” he said.

"Some tenants are saying, 'if you want me in there you pay the rates'.”

He said business rates in the Lismore CBD represented 25 per cent of operational costs.

"In most other regional councils it's between three and five per cent,” he said.

"It means the net income is 20 per cent less than anywhere in the country and I invite anyone to prove me wrong.”

After this, council's chief financial officer, Rino Santin was in the hot seat and answered numerous questions on changes to the draft document to go out on display.

"The SRV (special rate variation) has been approved for $120,000 and it will only apply to business-rated properties in Lismore including south and north Lismore, Goonellebah and the CBD,” he said.

"There are roughly 200 business-rated properties in the Lismore unban area and on average it is $4 more per business.”

Cr Bennett said it was time council faced some hard financial facts and not waste $100,000 on a service delivery review.

"Council is being squeezed dry, we need to cut non-core services,” he said.

"What is the point of the review, why consult the community? We need to sit down as a group, make a decision on what to cut and just do it.”

Cr Nancy Casson said she was very disappointed the Lismore Senior Citizens will not receive a $7000 donation for their use of the Goonellebah Community Centre.

Just after 8pm the council passed the Draft Imagine Lismore Operational Plan 2018/19 subject to the additions

To only include the IPART approved SRV for business

Changes to the amended Imagine Lismore Delivery program 2017-2021 for 18/19 as circulated

Additional service level review $100,000

To increase shade and shelter for pedestrians be reconsidered in the 2019/2020 delivery program.

The document will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days.