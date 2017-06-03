20°
Square dancers to invade Lismore

3rd Jun 2017 6:00 AM
The 38th NSW State Square Dance Convention is coming to Lismore.
IT MAY may have taken 25 years, but once again Lismore is to be invaded by Square Dancers from at least three Australian states.

The 38th NSW State Square Dance Convention will be held from September 15-18th.

Sponsored by the parent body, The Square and Round Dance Association of NSW (SARDA), the convention this year is being organized by the Northern NSW Square Dance Association (a combination of northern country square dance clubs). These clubs cover an area ranging from the central coast of NSW to the Far North Coast and west to Tamworth. Local clubs from Lismore, Alstonville and Casino are responsible for all the local organising.

State Conventions are held every year as a way of bringing square dancers from all parts of the state (and interstate) together and are held in a different area of the state each year.

This year the far north coast, and Lismore in particular, has been chosen as the place to hold the 38th NSW State Convention. Most square dance clubs are smaller groups of dancers spread throughout the state, with some country clubs bring more isolated than the city ones. State Conventions are a great way of getting the dancers all these clubs together in one area to enjoy good dancing in much larger numbers. It's not a competition, simply a good time for renewing old friendships, making new ones and having a great time together.

The venue for the convention will be the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre (GSAC) where most of the venue will be taken over by approximately 300 excited square dancers for three and a half days and nights. Registrations are already past the 100 mark, so the venue can expect to be a very busy place during this time.

Bookings have already been made at local motels and caravan parks, with the Lismore Wilson Motel leading the way, and many other local motels following suit, by all offering generous discounts to the square dancers. Dancers always enjoy visiting new towns and will be in town for at least four days, not only for the dancing, but also seeing what Lismore and area has to offer. Lismore is bound to benefit by the big influx of visitors ready to spend their money locally.

Locals are invited to come along as spectators to see what square dancing is all about. There is no charge to come along and enjoy the colourful dresses, bright happy toe-tapping music and the exciting atmosphere that is always present at every convention.

The weekend will consist of six dance sessions from Friday night, through to Monday lunch time and there will be a chance during the weekend sessions for people to join in a couple of dances specially programed for non-square dancers.

For anyone who thinks they would like to learn now with a view to dancing as a square dancer at the Convention, you would need to contact one of the local clubs immediately to join in one of the forthcoming classes as there are only five months left to go. There are local clubs at Lismore (Phone 0407 663 017) and at Alstonville and Casino (Phone 02 6662 6647 or 0422 326 647). If you start now and you could be dancing at this year's Lismore convention.

See the following websites for all the square dance clubs in the Northern NSW Association area, or for all NSW clubs.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore convention northern rivers entertainment square dance association

