SPY TALES: How Mackay man became a prisoner of war

BOMBS exploded outside a military base in Belgrade where Mackay's Peter Wallace was held for questioning over the false belief he was an Australian spy.

"The missiles were coming in, there were several of them coming in one after another, closer and closer," he said.

"I was tested in a way that very few of us are and you never know how you'll hold up in that sort of circumstance."

Then aged 30 and a humanitarian worker with CARE Australia, Peter was arrested in March 1999 with his boss Steve Pratt and Serbian colleague Branko Jelen while attempting to cross the border from war-torn Serbia into Croatia during the Kosovo conflict.

"It's always a risk in that line of work. You do what you can to avoid it, but it's always a possibility," he said.

It has been 20 years since Peter's September release after spending 154 days in Yugoslavian jails - he said he never thought it would happen to them.

"We expected to have difficulties … all the propaganda was saying that all foreigners were all spies and all humanitarians were all spies," he said.

Peter was sent to work with refugees in eastern Europe after rejoining CARE in 1998.

The group was loaded with files, laptops, a satellite phone and Peter said he "just knew that would raise their suspicions".

"We had very good relations with the central government in Belgrade … by the end of the day we thought it would be worked out," he said.

What he did not realise was that some of the reports back to Canberra contained an "analysis of this military stuff".

Daily Mercury front pages after Peter Wallace went missing and it was confirmed he had been imprisoned in Yugoslavia under the suspicion he was an Australian spy.

Peter said the border guards "thought they were on to something".

"And myself and our Serbian colleague were along for the ride," he said.

For about three weeks the trio were reported as missing before Yugoslav officials confirmed on April 9 they were being held on charges of spying.

The Mackay community erupted in a show of support for Peter and his family with the Daily Mercury leading the wave of shocked protest - about 6500 people signed a petition for his release.

First border police interrogated him before he was handed over to military intelligence - Peter was able to convince both groups he was not a spy.

But Peter said the prosecutor believed he had the "case of the century" and the investigating judge presiding over the case had attempted to twist the facts.

"It was clear there was a game going on … so I just had to be very careful about how I answered questions," he said.

Peter was held in three different prisons, initially unaware of the growing support and worldwide attention.

"The first one, it was about three to four metres long, 1.5 metres wide. I just had some couch cushions on the floor, that was my bed … a squat toilet in the corner and a tap so I had clean water," he said.

He spent two months in solitary confinement.

"When you're in a cell on your own … you're just in your own head all the time," he said.

He thought about anything and everything.

"Every pattern in the ceiling eventually became something," he said.

"At one stage I was imagining being rescued … that got me thinking about how it would happen, what sort of vehicle, aircraft would be needed to avoid defences and gain access.

"Then that got me onto designing this aircraft in my head and I found myself remembering physics equations from high school."

When he was first arrested, Peter said the facility where he was initially held in Belgrade was bombed.

"I remember thinking then 'will the missiles get close enough to blow a hole in the side of this building so I can escape?'," he said.

After about two months Peter was moved to a four-man cell with Steve and Branko in another prison.

"Having company changed the whole experience," he said.

"I remember when we were first put in a cell together, to be able to talk and laugh and catch up on things was just great."

Peter never had any doubt they would be rescued, but as the days stretched and he sat alone in solitary confinement his mind wandered - he was not sure if it would be weeks, or months or even years.

"Early on I knew they knew that we hadn't done anything, that we weren't guilty of anything - it was a political game, so there were no rules," he said.

His outlook really changed once then Australian Ambassador in Belgrade Chris Lamb, and CARE Australia leader and former Prime Minister the late Malcolm Fraser, paid a visit.

"On the other hand it brought home to me how difficult it was and how serious it was," he said.

The Daily Mercury collected about 6500 signatures petitioning for Peter Wallace's freedom.

About three weeks after his arrest, Peter spoke with a human rights lawyer organised through CARE.

"He said to me: 'Look you're leverage, there's a process that they'll have to go through. There will be a trial, you will be found guilty, there's a mandatory appeal, you probably won't be here that long'," Peter said.

"So that was a big relief to me. I thought that was the most likely possibility, but to hear him say it affirmed for me from that point on I had no doubt that was the course it was going to follow."

Following a trial he was sentenced to four years, Steve for 12 years and Branko six years for passing on secret information. On appeal all terms were reduced to one, eight and four.

Reflecting back, Peter said one of the biggest emotional battles was the boredom.

"Suck in a prison cell, particularly in solitary," he said.

"We weren't allowed to lie down during the day, we were allowed to sit but not lie down.

"I actually trained myself to go into a light sleep so my brain wasn't active and I didn't have to deal with the boredom … but I could still hear the footsteps of the guards coming up the corridors, so I'd wake up and sit up."

Outside, all levels of government - including then Mackay mayor Julie Boyd, former Dawson MP De-Anne Kelly, deputy Prime Minister Tim Fischer, Foreign Affairs minister Alexander Downer and Prime Minister John Howard and more - were working hard to secure their freedom.

Peter's parents Ross and Judy Wallace even travelled to Belgrade to visit their son in jail.

"It was emotional … it was bizarre, but it was good to see them. Probably even more so, it was good for them to see me and to see that I was OK," he said.

"I think it was a harder experience for them than it was for me. They, for a lot of the time, had the unknown."

And there were many "false dawns" before the trio were finally released in early September.

Peter recalled he was even taken to the prison governor's office.

"Then he was our best buddy and wanted us to write a letter about how well we were treated," he laughed.

"We were imprisoned falsely … that was my approach.

"In a sense it was a privilege to have the experience because it gave me an insight into people, into human nature that most of us don't see."

The Daily Mercury spearheaded a campaign to free Peter Wallace gaining about 6500 signatures on a petition.

While in jail, he witnessed the treatment of other prisoners labelling it sadistic and inhumane. In fact, he and Steve also received their fair share of threats from the guards.

"I was concerned about where that would go," he said.

Peter had already complained about a few of the guards to the investigating judge, which only resulted in more pressure and death threats.

But during a meeting with Mr Fraser and Mr Lamb, Peter again raised those concerns about his safety.

"As soon as that translated … the meeting was shut down, but the message got through … we were untouchable," he said.

"But the consequence of that was that they took out their frustrations on the other guys."

Everything became a blur after then-Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic granted the trio clemency.

There were journalists on the flight from Zagreb, Croatia to London.

"We went straight to a press conference. The pace of everything was so fast … after all that time siting around in prison doing nothing," he said.

"It was just a blur to me."

Peter said he was incredibly humbled by the support.

"We didn't know at the time how much attention we were getting outside, that we had support out there," he said.

"Then at one stage the embassy brought in for us thousands of letters sent in to CARE. That was very moving, sitting in the cell and just reading through these one after another.

"It really helped our spirits."

Peter Wallace in northern Iraq while working with CARE. The trucks carry kerosene for distribution to the general population, who used it for cooking, heating and lighting. In total CARE workers distributed 200 million litres across northern Iraq to the general population, schools, hospitals and government entities.

Almost accidental aid stint abroad

IT WAS "almost accidental" that Peter Wallace became an aid worker for CARE Australia - a decision that ultimately resulted in him being falsely imprisoned as a spy 20 years ago.

Mackay-born Peter had been at the end of his environmental science degree at the Australian National University in Canberra with an honours project lined up the following year and a CSIRO scholarship for the summer in geographic information systems.

"But I hated it, stuck in computer rooms all day," he said.

"Just before final exams … I ran into this guy Bob."

It was after the first Gulf War and Bob was headed to Iraq with CARE Australia. "I thought it was too good to be true," Peter said.

It sparked an idea, which bounced around in Peter's head for a few weeks before he went to the CARE office and said, "hey I'm curious to know what you do".

After a 30-minute chat he was asked: do you want to go to Iraq leaving in three days.

"I said I'll get back to you tomorrow and I did," Peter said. In November 1992 Peter left for the Middle East on a five-month contract that stretched into two years.

Then in his 20s, Peter was involved in logistics in northern Iraq, which had been under sanction from the rest of the country.

He helped run trucking fleets, warehouse operations, fuel storage facilities, deliver food and kerosene to communities, build roads and more.

"That was the best job I've ever had," he said.

"It was a different place then. It was always dangerous, but it wasn't as dangerous."

But eventually he had had enough of the social isolation and returned to Australia in 1994.

Years later he returned to CARE in 1998 and was sent to Eastern Europe when he was arrested in 1999.

Life after Serbian jail

THESE days Peter Wallace is a father and business owner residing in Canberra.

Following his release from a Yugoslavian jail in September 1999 Peter said he was directionless for a while.

He had resisted Yugoslav authorities pushing him to confess to something he had not done as well as lobbying to keep his Serbian colleague Branko Jelen protected and for the government to bring him and his family to Australia, "which they did".

"It just sort of took all my motivation away," he said.

He worked in public service and immigration before moving to the department of finance. "Didn't like that much," he said.

Then he worked in the Australian Greenhouse Office.

In 2009 Peter completed a master of business administration.

"I wanted to go into business and thought I needed some more skills," he said.

"I've had gyms from 2011, still have one in Melbourne."

Ross and Judy Wallace with their son Peter and former Prime Minister John Howard shortly after his return to Australia. It reads: ‘To a great Aussie family, from John Howard’.

Dignity and decorum

A FRAMED photograph sits prominently but discreetly at the entrance of a Palmview Village home.

The picture depicts four people smiling - Ross and Judy Wallace, their son Peter Wallace and former Prime Minister John Howard.

It was taken shortly after Peter's release from jail in 1999 after he was falsely imprisoned in Yugoslavia. Peter Wallace's parents will never forget the moment they learned their son would return to Australia.

"We are very proud of our son Peter who with others experienced very unfair and unjust allegations, but conducted himself with dignity and decorum in terrible circumstances," Ross and Judy Wallace said.

The couple said they would be forever thankful for the support their family received in Mackay, Australia and abroad.