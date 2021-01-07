Sprung!! set to expand with major funding announcement

CENTRE STAGE: Kane Shields from the show O, How I Dreamt Of Things Impossible by Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre in 2020. (CREDIT: Kate Holmes)

Lismore-based integrated dance company Sprung!! is set to expand after they received a major funding boost.

The dance company received $100,000 dollars to expand and improve their program after being a successful applicant for Create NSW's 2020/21 Arts and Cultural Funding Program.

According to the application, the funding will go towards expanding "its programs and reach from 2021 by employing key staff with a mandate to steer the future direction and quality of Sprung!!'s innovative program delivery and grow our capacity".

Sprung!! is focused on providing a physical theatre and dance program for people with disabilities.

Last year, the dance company opened NORPA's theatre season with their production of O'How I Dreamt of Things Impossible which centred on the participants sharing their story of what it is like to live with a disability.

Ahead of the season opening last year, NORPA's Artistic Director and CEO, Julian Louis said the company was something locals should celebrate.

"Sprung!! is a great testament to the drive and commitment that a small, independent dance and performing arts company needs to have to succeed," he said.

"I'm endlessly impressed by their dedication to their craft and to the dancers.

"Sprung!! is one of the only dedicated performance ensembles in our region, that in itself is something to celebrate."