SHOWTIME: Sprung!! is looking for public support to help fund their production O' How I Dream of Things Impossible to show in October. (CREDIT: Kate Holmes)
News

Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

Adam Daunt
5th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
LOCAL theatre group Sprung!! is hoping to be part of Norpa’s 2020 season with their show O’ How I Dream Of Things Impossible.

But they need public support to make it a reality.

The production is set to premiere in October but to ensure the work sees the stage and everyone involved is paid, Sprung!! has launched a crowd-funding campaign.

Sprung!! provides platforms for persons with and without disabilities to express themselves through physical theatre and dance.

Artistic director of Sprung!!, Michael Hennessy, said this production will highlight the lives of people with disability.

“This is probably the biggest production that we’ve done in the company’s history,” he said.

“It’s very close to me, very important in terms of co-creating this work with the dancers and ultimately their experiences are what makes the show so profound.”

Paul and Glynnis Brady, from Brady Marine, are matching every dollar up to $15,000 to help make the production happen.

“The Sprung!! experiences use a different sort of language – not the language of cerebral academic reflection but of gesture, emotion, languages of the body and of the heart,” Mr Hennessy said.

“Sometimes I would watch them and think ‘I could watch that all day’.”

Acting general manager of Sprung!! Mandie Kai said the production was aiming to change the perspectives of audiences.

“It reframes our perspective and gives a unique insight into the worlds and dreams of our dancers,” Ms Kai.

“These are the stories the world needs to hear. Please help us tell them,” said Ms Kai.

For tickets and more information see www.sprung.org.au/things-impossible or to donate, https://www.givenow.com.au/thingsimpossible.

