Sprung gives performers the chance to shine

WHAT A GREAT SHOW: Dancer and actor Kane who performed in French Cafe at the Sprung Gala. Amber Gibson

TODAY is International Day of Disabled Persons and Sprung Integrated Dance Theatre started celebrating over the weekend by holding their 6th annual gala performance.

Local Dancer and Actor, Kane Shields was one of 20 performers who stood out in the crowd for his performance in French Cafe.

"I created my own dance by listening to the music. I love meeting new people and performing with everyone,” Mr. Shields said.

Robyn Brady, the president and producer of the show said the audience was given a taste of French Cafe as a work in progress and the final piece will be performed for Bastille Day at Brunswick Picture house next July.

"Since Kane joined us two years ago it's incredible to watch his fluidity and coordination grow,” Ms Brady said.

Each year Sprung theatre group celebrates social inclusion for people with and without disability through their annual showcase performance.

Business and program manager Mandie Kai said the annual gala brings a great buzz to the area with participants excited to perform what they have learnt through Sprung's regular program Open Doors and Senior Dance Program held in Lismore, Mullumbimby and Ballina.

"The show brings people onto the stage that wouldn't normally get the opportunity to share their artists gifts,” Ms Kai said.

"The performance will be showcasing participants from across all of our programs, so each group of our programs having been working together on their piece for the show. We also have dancers from Feros Care.”

With dancers ranging from 18 to 98 years old, the event is a real intergenerational celebration of different abilities and ages.

The full length production geared up for a sell out show with 100 people attending in previous years. Sprung's last two yearly productions have been finalist in Australia's Dance Awards for outstanding achievement in community dance.

"Sprung has been recognised nationally for their standard and quality,” Ms Kai said.

"I was anxious that the heat might be to much for people in the audience or the performers but you saw for yourself how the audience drank in every tiny drop of those pure moments of heart and joy and that sense of community,” Ms Brady said.