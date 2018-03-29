Sprintcars up against the clock

Queensland's Lachlan McHugh will be a contender for honours in the final round of the 410 V8 Sprintcar Triple Challenge deciding round at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Sunday night.

TIME trials will play an important role for drivers competing in Easter Sunday night's final round of the 410 V8 Sprintcar Triple Challenge at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

Fastest competitor against the clock not only gets maximum points but is well on the way to a good qualifying position in the field for the 40-lap main event later in the night.

Two rounds of heats will follow with an eight-car inversion in each heat, with points from time trials and the heats combined to determine the starting order for the main event.

"Plenty of emphasis is placed on time trials and the qualifying heats,” promoter David Lander said.

"The number one front row pole position starting spot is up for grabs which will be contested by the top eight point scorers from earlier in the night in a shoot-out series.

"With close to 40 cars entered, we're looking at the top 20 starters here so the heats will certainly be very keenly contested and points will be vital.”

The top 16 point scorers will qualify directly into the 40-lap feature event, while the remaining drivers will contest the B-Main and/or C-Main depending on their overall position at the completion of the heats.

The top four finishers in the B-Main will then transfer to the main event.

The drivers who qualify in positions one to eight will race in the Pole Position Shoot-out over three rounds, with the winner of the Gold Shoot-out securing pole position in the feature race.

The Easter Sunday night V8 Sprintcar fixture represents the last leg of the annual Easter Sprintcar trail which also takes in rounds at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway and the Charlton Speedway, Toowoomba.

There is $4000 for the driver who wins the main event at each round of the Easter Triple Challenge, while another $2500 is paid to the overall series champion.

Should a driver achieve a clean sweep across all three nights of racing there's a good pay cheque for a weekend's work awaiting, with a cool $14,500 on offer.

One driver who is always a contender in points for a series win is Brisbane's Andrew Scheuerle, who has entered for the triple challenge again this season.

The performance of son of a gun Lachlan McHugh also will be closely watched.

Lachlan, son of former two times Australian Super Sedan Champion Jamie McHugh, is making a name for himself in Sprintcars after an outstanding career in Karting.

Support race car categories also will be featured, with racing starting at 6pm.