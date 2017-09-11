Spring weather is going to get hot, hot, hot

EXTREME HEAT: Temperatures in the Northern Rivers will soar this week.

SPRING has sprung and it's bringing the high temperatures with it - up to 8 degrees higher than the average September maximum temperature.

For most areas of the Northern Rivers the minimum daytime temperatures are predicted to sit in the high 20s for most of this week, but Wednesday is set to bring the serious heat with temperatures tipping over 30 degrees for most areas.

BoM meteorologist David Barlow said ahead of a cold front approaching South-Eastern Australia there will be warm to hot days.

"Lismore climbing to 31 degrees on Wednesday, Casino will reach 34, and even Byron Bay 29," Mr Barlow said.

"The average for Lismore in September is 26 degrees, so it will be about 5 degrees above average."

The daytime temperature will be notably lower later in the week.

"As the front crosses the state there will be a notable drop in temperature ... around 8 degrees (lower) on Thursday," Mr Barlow said.

Casino is set to lead the charge with the highest consistent temperatures this week with 29 today, soaring to 31 and 33 for tomorrow and Wednesday before dropping to 26 on Thursday where temperatures will sit around the high 20s mark for the remainder of the week.

Lismore might have a few partly cloudy days but the temperatures are predicted to reach 27 today and 28 tomorrow, climbing to 31 Wednesday, then 26 Thursday and 25 Friday and tops of 28 on Saturday.

Evans head looks to be much the same sitting in the mid to high 20s for the week, except Wednesday where it could also tip into the 30s.

Ballina temperatures are predicted to reach a nice 25 today, before rising to 27 tomorrow, 29 Wednesday, 26 Thursday before dropping to 23 on Friday then climbing again to 27 and 25 over the weekend.

Byron Bay temperatures are predicted to be more even across the week hovering around the mid 20s.