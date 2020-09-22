Spring in the step as cup meet attracts $345,000 prizemoney

OFF AND RACING On Thursday September 24, the 2020 Lismore Cup will be hosted by the Lismore Turf Club. Photo Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE Turf Club is confident its annual Lismore Cup meeting on Thursday will be another great day out for the town.

LTC Chair Mark Oaten said by the 11am close of nominations they had 14 entries for Thursday's $75,000 cup race which is run over 2100m.

"We extended nominations until 11am today and I think 14 is good," he said.

"Today at 4pm we release weights of the cup field and all other races."

Oaten said "it's going to be sensational, a real champagne and smoked salmon day."

Oaten said as well as the $75,000 Lismore Cup, there were also three main support races worth a few bob.

These comprise the $50,000 Untamed Showcase Sprint over 1200m, the $50,000 Rousillon Showcase Handicap over 1516m and the $50,000 Country Magic Benchmark 58 Handicap run over 1300m.

"All these races received such a good response," he said.

"Thursday's eight-race Lismore Turf Cup meeting is also a showcase meeting with four races worth $30,000 as well, so the meeting has $345,000 in prizemoney."

Oaten said the LTC was expecting around 1000 guests at the all pre-booked ticket event.

Gates open at 11am.