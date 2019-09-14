Sprigs of compassion urge community to be dementia-friendly

A community group will deliver sprigs of lavender to Ballina businesses during Dementia Action Week.

IT'S the second leading cause of death in Australia and with no cure, dementia is on the rise.

Almost 590,000 Australians are estimated to be affected by the illness by 2028 and that figure's set to rise to more than one million people by 2058.

To mark Dementia Action Week, which runs from September 16 to 22, Dementia Australia has called on Australians to change how they respond to people living with dementia.

This year's theme is "Dementia doesn't discriminate. Do you?".

About 70 per cent of Australians living with dementia still live in the community.

The Ballina Shire Dementia Friendly Community committee will deliver fresh sprigs of lavender to local businesses to raise awareness of dementia in the community.

Lou Daniels works with the committee, representing Home Instead Senior Care.

"Our idea behind using lavender as a dementia awareness symbol involves reminding us all to gently stop, take in the beauty, awaken our senses and stay connected with all members of our community, especially those with dementia," Ms Daniels said.

"The scent of lavender can conjure powerful memories and sweet dreams of summer days, friendly faces and times gone by."

She said Ballina residents were encouraged to help shift the community's approach to people who have dementia.

This can mean anything from being aware of body language, providing simple conversation choices or simply being empathetic and patient.

Key tips for people caring for someone with dementia include:

Never argue, but agree instead

Never attempt to reason, but divert instead

Never shame the patient, instead distract them from the situation

Never lecture them, always reassure them in a positive tone

Never use the word "remember", instead use the word "reminisce"

Never admit "I told you", instead repeat what you had said

Never force, instead reinforce

Do not demand, instead ask them politely

Never condescend, always make sure to encourage them

Do not say that they cannot do something, instead mention what they can do

For more information about how to be dementia-aware, visit homeinstead.com.au or dementiafriendly.org.au.