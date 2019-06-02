Spreading the message of peace through music

Jo Jo Smith, one of Australias greatest musical treasures, performs with SCU students at songwriting workshop.

Jo Jo Smith, one of Australias greatest musical treasures, performs with SCU students at songwriting workshop. Marc Stapelberg

JO JO SMITH is one of Australia's greatest musical treasures and was on hand to run a workshop at Southern Cross University as part of the APRA AMCOS Songwriters' Workshop series for the contemporary music program at Southern Cross.

Photos View Photo Gallery

She said she wanted students to walk away from the workshop more aware of human kindsness and love for fellow men.

"I would like them to come away with the fact that we need to hook into grooves and learn about grooves of music, sitting in the pocket of the music, communicating with each other, communicating with everyone that they are playing music with."

One of her fondest and most profound memories of her musical career was watching as Stevie Wonder got off the plane in Cairns and got into a car and started writing music straight away on a keyboard.

"He was sitting at his piano playing in the car."

As a drummer and singer songwriter Jo Jo Smith has become a soul-singing, groove-driving tour de force and 2019 marks her 52nd year in the business.

A radical exponent of the power of love and music Jo Jo Smith has a somewhat cult status, deeply revered by fans and peers alike.

She was the first woman to ever perform at the Byron Bay Blues Festival.

Jo Jo traverses soul, blues and roots music with an effortless grace and energy.

Southern Cross senior lecturer in the contemporary music program Leigh Carriage is the coordinator and host of the Songwriters' Workshop series.

"I'm grateful to have received funding support from APRA AMCOS; the workshops continue to be an invaluable part of our music program at Southern Cross," Ms Carriage said.

"Each workshop provides our students with the opportunity to connect face-to-face with high-calibre songwriters.

"The artists are always very generous with their time and willing to engage and interact with the students.

"Each songwriter offers insights into their unique career pathway, as well as strategies and inspiration for students to develop their songwriting, composition, and arranging and production skills."

The Songwriters' Workshop series, a unique offering of Southern Cross University's music program, is now in its 13th year.

It is open to all Southern Cross University students.

The general community is also welcome to attend. Attendance at the workshops is free of change.