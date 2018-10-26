Menu
Day for Daniel 2018
News

Spreading child safety in honour of Daniel

CarlyCullen
by
26th Oct 2018 8:16 AM
"WE WEAR red because Daniel was last seen wearing red," Denise Morcombe tells the students at Buddina State School.

On Day for Daniel on October 26, everyone is encouraged to wear the colour red to honour Daniel Morcombe's memory, raise awareness of child safety and to donate to the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

The foundation was set up by Bruce and Denise Morcombe in 2005 after their son Daniel was abducted and killed in 2003 while waiting to catch a bus on the Sunshine Coast.

A sea of red could be seen as students at Buddina State School sat engaged and receptive listening to Bruce and Denise speak on stage at the assembly.

Denise and Bruce Morcombe at Buddina State School Day for Daniel
Denise and Bruce Morcombe at Buddina State School Day for Daniel Patrick Woods

"Today I learnt about the three Rs," student Evie Barriskill said.

"The first is recognise, then you respond and then you report."

Fellow student Jackson Martin-Blakey said it was not just real life that kids have to worry about.

"Not everyone on the internet is who you think they are. If you see someone strange you should recognise it and report it," he said.

The foundation's role is to educate children about their personal safety by directly assisting educators and parents through funding and the development of child safety educational resources.

It also focuses on assisting young victims of crime, supporting the families of missing persons and to remember Daniel with suitable child safety community awareness events.

For more information, visit www.danielmorcombe.com.au.

