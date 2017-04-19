How students can get cheaper Spotify

HIT: Australian producer Flume is in the top ten artists listened by students in the country.

MUSIC streaming service Spotify has launched Spotify Premium for Students in Australia.

The new product offers all registered students their premium service for half the usual price.

Spotify Premium for Students means that university students in Australia are now able to purchase the service for $5.99 per month.

The reason? Globally, students are the biggest music fans on Spotify: Students listen to about 70 percent more hours of music per week than typical users on average.

The offer is open to students for every year of their student life, and is available immediately.

Students simply need to visit https://www.spotify.com/au/student, where they can sign up for the offer and start enjoying all of the world's music wherever and whenever they want to listen.

The benefits of Spotify Premium include uninterrupted music without any ads, access to more than 30 million songs, and the chance to take your own collection of favourite songs off-line and play them anywhere without using up data.

To launch the Student offer, Spotify has partnered with SheerID, an authentication and eligibility verification software, to help administer and support the programme.

Spotify is launching Spotify Premium for Students today in 33 countries worldwide.

Top streamed artist for students in Australia

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. The Chainsmokers

4. The Weeknd

5. Kanye West

6. Flume

7. Rihanna

8. Eminem

9. Ariana Grande

10. Twenty One Pilots

Top streamed track for students in Australia

1. "One Dance" - Drake

2. "Closer" - The Chainsmokers

3. "Cold Water" - Major Lazer (feat. Justin Bieber & MÃ˜)

4. "Say It" - Flume

5. "Starboy" - The Weeknd

6. "Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers

7. "Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake

8. "Too Good" - Drake

9. "This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris

10. "Never Be Like You" - Flume