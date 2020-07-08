High-profile olympian drowns at Qld beach

Alex Chumpy Pullin is believed to have drowned on the Gold Coast today.

An ambulance on the beach where a person believed to be Alex Pullin drowned.

High-profile Australian sportsman Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin is believed to have drowned on the Gold Coast.

The two-time world snowboard champion, aged 32, was spear fishing off 19th Ave at Palm Beach when the tragedy happened.

He is believed to have suffered a shallow water blackout just after 10.30am.

It is understood an on-duty lifeguard was on the scene and that surfers were involved in carrying the man from Palm Beach reef.

Two divers at the scene of the drowning at Palm Beach. Picture: Greg Stolz

Another spear fisherman spotted the man unresponsive on the ocean floor and alerted a surfer.

The surfer paddled to shore and raised the alarm with lifeguards on a jet ski who brought the man to the beach where they and paramedics performed CPR on him for about 45 minutes.

The man was believed to have been an experienced free diver who was spear fishing alone.

"Lifeguards provided CPR to the man until the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) arrived and took over," at City of Gold Coast spokeswoman said.

His family were on the beach at the time.

Pullin is a spear fishing and diving enthusiast.

Alex Pullin celebrates winning the Men's Snowboard Cross Semifinal 1 on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Only two weeks ago, he posted an Instagram photo of himself spear fishing off the Gold Coast.

"Unreal day in the ocean, whales singing & breaching around us," he posted.

"Hanging with great people plus bringing plenty of fish for the week."

Pullin was the flag bearer for the Australian team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Emergency services are on the scene.

More to come