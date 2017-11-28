Sports ground could also host cinema, festival, concerts

Byron Bay Recreation Grounds will still be sued for current and future sports, Byron Shire Council confirmed. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

BYRON Shire Council has denied rumours that sporting clubs would be forced off the Byron Bay Recreation Ground.

Instead, a revised management plan looked at allowing the space to be used for additional activities such as an outdoor cinema, festival or a one-off concert.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said the priority for the future management of the Rec Ground was for the area to continue to be used by sports clubs and the community.

"Rumours that the playing fields will be downgraded so they are unable to be used for regional competitions and fixtures are incorrect,” Cr Richardson said.

"It has been the gathering place for people for more than 90 years and Council has no plans to change this.

The Byron Bay Rec Ground is currently categorised as sports ground and Council is proposing this category be changed to general community use to allow for the area to be used for a broader range of activities.

"Council is proposing that 'user' agreements be signed with all sporting clubs and this will mean that any extra activity on the Rec Ground will only be allowed if they are complementary to the needs of the clubs and users,” Cr Richardon said.

"I love the benefits local sporting clubs provide - they are community centres, provide mentoring across generations, foster fun and activity for families and long may this be the case at the Byron Bay Rec Ground and everywhere else in the Shire for that matter.

"There are also no plans to move the monthly market to the Rec Ground or any other regular market for that matter.”

There are also plans for the ground facilities to be improved, including additional water bubblers.

"The Byron Bay Recreation Ground has been used for sport for generations and that will continue to be the case in the future.”

"I urge anyone with questions about this Draft Plan of Management to contact the Council and a staff member will be available to talk to them.”

The closing date for submissions is the December 21 2017.