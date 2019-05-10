Sports event brings road closures this weekend

BEWARE: There will be a number of roads closed this Saturday due to the Byron Bay Triathlon 2019.

A NUMBER of streets will be closed this weekend during this year's 23rd Byron Bay Triathlon, so mark your calendar and plan ahead so you don't end up stuck in or out of your own home.

The Byron Bay Triathlon 2019 will be held in Byron Bay this Saturday, May 11.

It is an Olympic distance event and attracts around 1200 competitors.

Traditionally, it is held on the Mother's Day weekend every year and signals the last race in the Queensland/NSW triathlon calendar.

As a result, it is often seen as an end of season party for many competitors with a big party on the Saturday night.

Byron Bay Triathlon 2019 road closure map.

The Byron Bay Tri includes a 1.5km ocean swim, a 40km cycle past rainforest, coastal bush and farmland, then a run along the foreshore, under the Byron Bay Lighthouse.

Parking for athletes and supporters will be available at the Butler Street Reserve.

The triathlon will affect the following roads from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Bay Street, between Fletcher Street and Middleton Street

Middleton Street, between Bay Street and Marvell Street

Marvell Street, between Middleton Street and Tennyson Street

Tennyson Street, between Marvell Street and Browning Street

Lawson Street, between Middleton Street and Massinger Street.

Other roads will be 'local access-only' between 10.30am and 12pm. Road closures will be in place on these roads between 12pm and 3.30pm:

Bangalow Road, between Browning Street and Broken Head Road

Broken Head Road, from Bangalow Road to Suffolk Park BP.

Northbound traffic from Lennox Head will detour up Midgen Flat Road to the Pacific Highway.

In Byron CBD, there will be a crossing point at Ruskin St and Kingsley St, to allow east/west movement of traffic. Expect delays.

For details visit byronbaytri.com.au.