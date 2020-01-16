Sports club canoe believe how fast police resolved theft

TEAM: Members of the Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club at their regular paddle this week.

A SPORTS Club in the Northern Rivers had a theft resolved by police so fast that the items had been recovered and the incident was resolved by the time they were made aware of it.

President of the Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club, Steve Posselt, said thieves broke into the group’s storage box late on Sunday, January 5, and made off with the club paddles, safety tow ropes and other equipment.

The canoes are located near the Sailing Club, adjacent to the river, where the club keeps a chest under the canoes that stores paddles and safety gear.

“Anybody can damage canoes if they want to, but we find around Australia that people tend to respect canoes, but this time someone decided to break into our storage locker and see what they could steal,” he said.

The club met last Sunday for a paddle, and the safety gear was stolen sometime that night.

Police arrested the thieves at around 4am on Monday, January 6, Mr Posselt said.

“When the police do a good job it’s nice to do a good news story,” he said.

“The police had come down looking for us on the Monday.

“We arrived on Wednesday, January 8, and our equipment was gone.

“It took the police some time to find us and tell us they had our equipment, so then we went and collected it.”

Mr Posselt said the club has made their safety chest more secure.

“But the main thing we get out of it is that we have great faith on our local police,” he said.

The club has existed for the last three years and is formed by about 20 permanent members plus casual visitors.

NSW Police was approached for comment.