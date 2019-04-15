Menu
Tiger Woods is back in green. Picture: Getty Images
Golf

Was this the greatest Masters celebration ever?

15th Apr 2019 8:10 AM

It was the moment that melted hearts all over the world.

Will this go down as the best celebration ever seen at Augusta?

From the moment Tiger Woods sunk his putt on the 18th green, it was a party, with the crowd immediately breaking into a chant of "TIGER, TIGER, TIGER!"

After embracing his playing partners, Woods found his family, in one of the most emotional moments ever seen in the sport.

"To have my kids there, it's come full circle. My dad was here in 97 and now I'm the dad with two kids here," he said after his win.

"It's overwhelming."

 

Golfing great Nick Faldo said in commentary the celebration would never be beaten.

"That will be the greatest scene in golf forever. We will never see anything as exhilarating as that."

 

Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th. Picture: Getty Images
Jack Nicklaus sent a message to Tiger Woods after his Masters win.

"A big well done from me to Tiger, I am so happy for him and the game of golf, this is just fantastic," his message read.

He wasn't the only big name to reach out, with sporting superstars from all over the world paying tribute to Tiger.

 

 

Tiger Woods with his family. Picture: Getty Images
Tiger Woods with his family. Picture: Getty Images
