Sporting groups have opportunity to get funding

YOGA IN THE STADIUM: Casino yoga instructor Leonie Kyd (left) showing off some yoga moves with with Samuel Martin (centre) and Pam Leadbeatter at the opening of the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium.

SPORTING clubs in the Richmond Valley are being encouraged to take advantage of a new $100 million NSW Government Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund, according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

"This is part of the 1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund secured by the Nationals in the NSW Government,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"We already have some great facilities...this new money will help us deliver more.”

The fund will go towards sports projects that will benefit the whole community, by encouraging participation and developing facilities that will allow the region to host major sporting events.

Mr Gulaptis said the government was looking for projects that would not only improve the playing experience, but the fan experience.

"I look forward to hearing the ideas of local sporting groups, as well as those of Richmond Valley Council,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Further information and program guidelines are available at www.nsw.gov.au/regionalsportinfrastructure or by contacting Mr Gulaptis' office.