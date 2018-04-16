Sporting fields light up with funding announcement

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Ballina Mayor David Wright, centre, at Williams Reserve with President of the Ballina Tennis Club Margaret Oldham and Treasurer of Lennox Head Football Club Damon Maloney.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Ballina Mayor David Wright, centre, at Williams Reserve with President of the Ballina Tennis Club Margaret Oldham and Treasurer of Lennox Head Football Club Damon Maloney. Contributed

SPORTING facilities in Ballina will be upgraded with $120,000 in funding announced today.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin made the announcement, which will see upgrades to Williams Reserve and the Ballina Tennis Club.

"Sport is an integral part of all communities, particularly in Ballina and Lennox Head. I am thrilled that this Government has thrown its support behind these wonderful sporting facilities,” said Mr Franklin.

He said the upgrades will make Williams Reserve and the Ballina Tennis Club more accessible to the community.

Mr Franklin said: "$62,000 of this funding will go towards lighting at Williams Reserve in Lennox Head. This will mean rugby teams and a range of other sporting groups will be able to play and train on the fields during the evenings”.

"We will also spend $58,000 to upgrade the Ballina Tennis Club. The upgrade will improve access and amenities at the club.”

"Both of these sporting facilities are incredible establishments, and this funding will mean more people can take advantage of the facilities and pursue their sporting endeavours.”

The funding was part of the NSW Government's $200 million Stronger Country Communities Fund. Applications for Round Two of the Fund are currently open until May 4, 2018.

For further information, visit www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities.