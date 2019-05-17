Sporting community fights to retain Bay's 'heartland'

Byron Bay player Sion King catches the ball during the game against Lennox Head at the Byron Bay Recreation Grounds. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

LIKE any sporting team playing a big game the Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds Users Groups are keeping the pressure on.

Multiple versions of a plan to change the zoning/use of the Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds on Tennyson Street have been met with anger from residents and users since it was introduced a few years ago.

But after a "long and arduous" process and many versions of a Draft Plan of Management, it looks like Byron Bay may have the sixth and final version which will shape the future use of the grounds.

Submissions closed for public exhibition on April 23 which attracted seven written submissions, and a public hearing was held on April 24 where verbal submissions were made by six people.

On page 23, the draft plan of management "expressly authorises" development on the Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Ground including: community or non-profit, sporting and commercial use (such as markets, filming, events, cinema, outdoor/indoor entertainment, gymnasium, training camps).

Previous draft plans were thought to potentially devastate the sporting community, but John McKay from Save the Byron Bay Memorial Rec Grounds group said he believed there was no intention for council to come in and propose any major commercial events on those areas.

"There's contention around the word commercial but there's never actually any been any commercial use of those areas during my association with the Byron Bay Soccer Club," Mr Mckay said.

Mr McKay said the group was hoping council would adopt the latest version.

"Under the new version six the sports grounds are protected as sports grounds which is what we were always aiming for," he said.

"That's the cricket oval, the rugby pitch and the two soccer pitches that are categorised for sports use. The other outside of those is nominated for general use."

He said the group felt as if the best parts of the documents made it into version 6, and adoption of the document would be "amazing".

"The premise from the very beginning was we are the community, the soccer club has in excess of 500 registered players, cricket had 150, rugby has 60-odd.

"When you combine all those people and associated parents and siblings, we are the community.

"For that to be retained for use by the Byron Bay community would be a really great result."

Mr McKay said the group's aim was to preserve the grounds for the entire community.

"There was some concern it had been rail-roaded by the primary users and we that we were trying to take ownership which is definitely not the case.

"It was about Byron bay retaining a heartland for Byron bay."

In a report on the public hearing into the Draft Plan of Management prepared for Byron Shire Council by Planners North, Kate Singleton said, "extensive consultation with the user groups in particular has resulted in the allocation of general community use to areas not included as sports grounds".

"It is considered that the general consensus that the ability to undertake some minor commercial activity on these areas will not be detrimental to the overall use of the grounds," she said.

"It is not intended to profit from sporting groups and these activities would be to benefit the sporting groups using the grounds. It is considered that allocating the grounds to informal users and providing a booking facility would in fact formalise these uses and that any users that wish to enter into an arrangement with council are able to do so."

The Rec Ground PoM is going to the council meeting on May 23.