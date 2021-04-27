Sporting clubs granted $16,000 to give boost to players

Lismore Basketball Association players will be getting new singletts and basketballs thanks to government funding.

Three Lismore-based sporting clubs will be able to go the extra mile after landing a share of more than $16,000 in grant funding to assist with their programs.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the NSW Government’s 2020-21 Local Sport Grant Program will be providing an additional $16,486 in total to the three teams.

The successful applicants are:

Lismore Basketball Association Incorporated received $5,000 to purchase of club singlets and basketballs

Lismore Target Pistol Club Incorporated received $7,267 to upgrade lighting of the indoor air pistol and rifle range

Northern United Rugby League Football Club received $4,219 to provide a Koori Knockout training program and installation of seating at Clifford Park.

Ms Saffin said the funding is a “welcome surprise” to each of the clubs.

“Under this program’s guidelines, remaining funds from under subscribed electorates in New South Wales were made available to oversubscribed electorates, of which Lismore was one,” Ms Saffin said.

“This came as a welcome surprise, so it’s a real bonus that three local sporting clubs will benefit this year from this additional funding.”

