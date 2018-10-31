Sport to battle mental illness

ARE YOU BEAVE ENOUGH?: North Coast Academy of Sport chairman Dave Arthur part of the Lennox Head Stags who are hosting a lunch themed 'Are you brave enough', to raise awareness and funds to combat mental health issues on Friday November 2.

ARE YOU BEAVE ENOUGH?: North Coast Academy of Sport chairman Dave Arthur part of the Lennox Head Stags who are hosting a lunch themed 'Are you brave enough', to raise awareness and funds to combat mental health issues on Friday November 2. Supplied

AN INITATIVE by a Northern Rivers social sporting group is aiming to raise funds and awareness of mental health issues with a lunch on Friday.

North Coast Academy of Sport chair Dr Dave Arthur said the idea for the event Are You Brave Enough...? came after the tragic death of a local identity.

"A few weeks back we lost a friend to a vicious and unsmiling assassin - depression,” he said.

"Jason Mumford was known throughout the region as a bright and bubbly personality, he was a father, a partner, a brother and a son (and) he hid his illness well.”

Arthur said that alas, Mumford is far from alone.

"Many of us have lost loved ones, relatives, colleagues, acquaintances, friends of friends, young and old in similar fashion,” he said.

"Mental health issues are indiscriminate, debilitating and sometimes fatal and so the social touch football club, Lennox Head Golden Oldies decided to draw a line in the sand.

He said the LHGO also known as the Stags decided to put on a function to raise awareness and money for mental health causes and to make a difference.

"The result is at the Lennox Head hotel) Beef and Balcony on November 2nd and it promises to be a relaxed and friendly event in a stunning location with a serious message - Are You Brave Enough...?” he said.

"There will be stellar speakers from the sporting world, a local comedian, stories to be shared and laughs to be had, raffles aplenty and of course, an auction.”

Arthur said the money raised will fund certified mental health first aid courses for approximately 100 local people over the next six months and a new, not for profit business that will spread the message and provide employment for local people who just want a chance.

"Simply head to this link Are You Brave Enough? to buy your tickets or to donate,” he said.

"Or give me a call on 0422267813 to discuss any ideas you may have.”

tickets $120 per person can be booked at http://lennoxheadstagsnov18.eventbrite.com.au