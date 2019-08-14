Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino BMX Club has new club shirts from Spida Sports.
Casino BMX Club has new club shirts from Spida Sports.
Community

Sport sponsorship helps BMX riding girls

Susanna Freymark
by
14th Aug 2019 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO girls who ride BMX bikes at their Casino Club have been sponsored by Dirt Girlz clothing.

The company is based in Western Australia and when secretary and treasurer Kylie Sneesby received an email from the company, she put forward her six year old daughter Penny Sneesby and her friend Grace Rapmund.

The Casino club has 35 members, five of them girls but Gracie and Penny are the only regular female BMX riders.

Dirt Girlz makes sport clothing for girls only and the two girls, as part of their sponsorship get 15-20% off the price of riding gear.

Gracie Rapmund riding at the Casino BMX Club.
Gracie Rapmund riding at the Casino BMX Club.

Every bit helps even though BMX riding is not an expensive sport, Ms Sneesby said.

Membership is $150 a year and $6 to attend each race meet. You can ride your own bike or buy a professional bike between $200-$5000, she said.

"It's such a boy-based sport,” Ms Sneesby said and she's pleased to see Penny so into riding.

"She's had a couple of falls,” she said. "I have armour on her and she's tough as.”

Ms Sneesby's 12 year old son rides as well and Penny watched him when she was a baby.

"She's been riding since she was three and a half,” she said.

"At the Nationals in Melbourne, she came second riding against seven year olds.”

The club has purchased custom made jerseys with the yellow and blue club colours.

CASINO CHAMPIONS: The Casino BMX club is producing some great talent in the bike riding world.
CASINO CHAMPIONS: The Casino BMX club is producing some great talent in the bike riding world. Samantha Elley

Join up and find out more at the Casino BMX Club Facebook Page.

bmx riding casino bmx club children's sport dirt girlz clothing northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    premium_icon Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    Celebrity A WHEELCHAIR-BOUND eyewitness says everyone was shocked as glass bottles were thrown through the air at Northern Rivers league match.

    How the Lismore tip fire may have started

    How the Lismore tip fire may have started

    News Smoke is covering the city today as the fire continues to smoulder

    #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A stylish fundraising dynamo and two burlesque dancers on the list

    Cash, drugs seized during raids at Lennox Head homes

    premium_icon Cash, drugs seized during raids at Lennox Head homes

    Crime Three search warrants were executed on the Northern Rivers