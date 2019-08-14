Sport sponsorship helps BMX riding girls

Casino BMX Club has new club shirts from Spida Sports.

TWO girls who ride BMX bikes at their Casino Club have been sponsored by Dirt Girlz clothing.

The company is based in Western Australia and when secretary and treasurer Kylie Sneesby received an email from the company, she put forward her six year old daughter Penny Sneesby and her friend Grace Rapmund.

The Casino club has 35 members, five of them girls but Gracie and Penny are the only regular female BMX riders.

Dirt Girlz makes sport clothing for girls only and the two girls, as part of their sponsorship get 15-20% off the price of riding gear.

Gracie Rapmund riding at the Casino BMX Club.

Every bit helps even though BMX riding is not an expensive sport, Ms Sneesby said.

Membership is $150 a year and $6 to attend each race meet. You can ride your own bike or buy a professional bike between $200-$5000, she said.

"It's such a boy-based sport,” Ms Sneesby said and she's pleased to see Penny so into riding.

"She's had a couple of falls,” she said. "I have armour on her and she's tough as.”

Ms Sneesby's 12 year old son rides as well and Penny watched him when she was a baby.

"She's been riding since she was three and a half,” she said.

"At the Nationals in Melbourne, she came second riding against seven year olds.”

The club has purchased custom made jerseys with the yellow and blue club colours.

CASINO CHAMPIONS: The Casino BMX club is producing some great talent in the bike riding world. Samantha Elley

Join up and find out more at the Casino BMX Club Facebook Page.