SPOOKY FIND: A Gravestone has been found underneath a shed in Bowen. Contributed
Offbeat

Spooky backyard discovery baffles resident

Rainee Shepperson
by
10th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
A BOWEN man has had the shock of his life after finding a gravestone on his property.

While demolishing a backyard shed, Tom O'Donnell discovered a weathered gravestone belonging to William Henry Stoneham underneath the cement floor.

Mr O'Donnell posted the find on Facebook in an attempt to find living relatives of the dead man.

The post attracted hundreds of comments, with one user finding Mr Stoneham's obituary online.

The obituary states Mr Stoneham lived in Mackay and Proserpine.

"Born in England on January 20, 1873, William "Bill" Stoneham came to Australia with his parents at two years old," the obituary reads.

"He was a water tender at Proserpine mill for 35 years and loved fishing and shooting.

"His most notable achievement was catching a 300lb groper which was weighed in at the weighbridge."

The user went on to post photos of gravestones belonging to Mr Stoneham's parents, both buried at Mackay cemetery.

"I write bios for family trees for personal interest and I am so captivated with this story I plan on writing one on this family," the user wrote.

"I'm keen to meet up with any descendants or anyone else interested and share what we find."

It is not yet known whether Mr Stoneham's body was also buried underneath the shed.

