Spooktacular fun for tricks and treats

SPOOKY FAN: Ballina Fair will be holding spooky, fun and safe children's Halloween activities on the weekend of October 28 and 29. Supplied

GHOSTS, ghouls, vampires, zombies and other scary critters are welcome at a Northern Rivers retailer for a weekend of spooky fun.

Yes, it's Halloween and its increasingly being celebrated by families in our region as a time to have some fun and dress up.

Ballina Fair was set for some spooky and safe Halloween fun celebrations to offer a place for families keen to embrace the trick or treating tradition but concerned about their child wandering the streets.

According to Ballina Fair's marketing manager Joanna Wilkinson, it's all about having fun in safe environment.

"We are aiming to make Halloween a safe event for our customers, we want to make the parents and the children feel safe,” she said.

"So that the kids can enjoy Halloween activities in a safe environment, we are encouraging children of all ages to dress up in their Halloween costume and enjoy an array of Halloween based activities in the centre.”

Ms Wilkinson said there will be lots of great activities for everyone.

"We will be holding a treasure hunt, spooky craft activities, plus face painting and spooky finger bun decorating thanks to Bakers Delight,” Ms Wilkinson said.

"The kids absolutely loved it last year, was so wonderful to see the kids having so much fun.”

The Halloween activities are on Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29 at Ballina Fair from 10.00am to 1.00pm at 84 Kerr St, Ballina.