SPOILER ALERT: Photos of new Christmas tree revealed

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Lismore will have another recycled Christmas tree.

Lismore City Council has previously stated it would ramp up its recycled Christmas decorations this year and has promised to relight the popular 'bike tree'.

While the bike tree pictured is still languishing among the dumpsters at the Lismore Revolve and Recycling Centre the day before December 1, the makings of another tree has been spotted at the Lismore tip.

Covered in a massive dark green tarp is a large cone-shaped object, resembling a tree. Near the base of the ''tarp tree' is festively painted tyres. They look to be painted white with hand-painted details -- spots, diamonds and stripes -- in a variety of colours.

It is not known where the tree may appear, but last year some council workers spoke of the possibility of a tree in Nimbin.

I guess we'll have to wait until December to find out.