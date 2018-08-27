Menu
Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

Aaron Hoffman aboard Out Of The Blue Adventures Lennox Head.

Lennox Head tornado sweeps through the town of Lennox Heads.

Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue pets

27th Aug 2018 2:00 PM

THERE'S no better feeling than giving an abandoned animal a chance for a better life.

That's why so many of our thoughtful and caring readers have chosen to adopt pets from rescue shelters across the Northern Rivers.

From curious cats to playful pups, so many lucky animals have now found their "forever homes".

And it's not just the cats and dogs that have benefited - many of you told us that adopting a new pet was the best thing you'd ever done.

Share your stories with us at news@northernstar.com.au.

rescue pets
Lismore Northern Star