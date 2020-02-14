Menu
HEADLINER: Singer-songwriter Essie Thomas will perform at this year's Lismore Women's Festival.
Splendour, Woodfolk performer to headline women’s festival

Jackie Munro
14th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
FOLLOWING performances at Splendour in the Grass and Woodford Folk Festival, singer-songwriter Essie Thomas has been blazing a trail across the country, as well as an international tour.

Now Ms Thomas will be returning to the Northern Rivers to headline this year's Lismore Women's Festival.

"I'm pretty stoked to be a part of this year's Lismore Women's Festival line up," Ms Thomas said.

"I grew up in the Northern Rivers and after being away for some time it really will be like coming home."

The fourth annual women-centric festival is presented by YWCA Australia and will include a burlesque workshop by Imogen Kelly, named the World Queen of Burlesque in 2012.

Festival co-ordinator Emma Newman said this year's festival will run from Friday, March 6 until Sunday, March 8 with various events.

"We are looking forward to settling into Lismore City Hall for three days, where women can go from workshop to workshop: listening, debating, writing, relaxing, dancing and laughing their heads off," Ms Newman said.

"Women can also join a women's choir, organised by Northern Rivers Conservatorium."

Other Lismore Women's Festival activities and performances include The Roar Women's Music Festival on Friday March 6, She-Rated Cabaret on Saturday March 7 and the Fabulous, Funny and Female Comedy Show on Sunday March 8.

Ms Newman said the largest gathering will be on Sunday March 8, which coincides with International Women's Day.

There will be a gathering outside on the lawn at Lismore City Hall with a Welcome to Country ceremony, followed by Young Women on the Mic event.

She said people can enjoy music, food, talks, a feminist panel and browse a wide range of stalls on the day - all in the spirit of empowering women.

"There are a whole range of topics, such as growing trees, intercultural awareness, performance, environment, music, feminism, health, communication and comedy," Ms Newman said.

The full 2020 Lismore Women's Festival Program can be found at www.lismorewomensfestival.org.

