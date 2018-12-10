Splendour will not grow as fast as venue requested

FUNSTERS: First festival goers arrive to set up camp at North Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass 2018.

NORTH Byron Parklands will become the definite home of music festivals such as Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival if a $42 million development application goes ahead, but there is one very important precautionary measure the NSW Government has imposed on the venue.

A report handed to the Department of Planning and Environment (DP&E) to the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for a final decision suggested the increase in the number of patrons should not be as high as the venue originally requested.

"The Department supports the staged increase of the large event to 50,000 patrons and recommends an alternative staging regime of 5000 increments, rather than 7500 increments proposed by the applicant," the document reads.

"The Department considers this approach is consistent with the Commission's original recommendation to adopt a precautionary approach and would give the Applicant sufficient time to demonstrate its management and mitigation measures can remain effective at each stage."

North Byron Parklands Mat Morris said the venue had accepted the proposal despite its effect on their business projections.

"We have been proposing, for Splendour in the Grass, a final patron number of 50,000," he said.

"We had put to the Department that climb path of 7,500 increments, based on meeting key performance indicators, demonstrating good performance.

"It seems that the Department has taken more of a precautionary approach, through their assessment.

"That has an impact on out business model, but at this stage of the game we are just focused on getting a permanent approval.

"If it has to be increments of 5,000 a year we'll have to run with it."

In September 2017, the project approval was extended by 20 months to allow additional trial events until August 31, 2019, so a decision is needed soon if future events are to be scheduled at the venue.

The NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) will hold today a public meeting at Ocean Shores to listen to the community's views on the development application at North Byron Parklands.

The meeting will be held at the Ocean Shores Community Centre, 55 Rajah Road, Ocean Shores, from 10.30am.