New Byron artist to perform at Splendour in the Grass

YOUNG TALENT: Byron Bay pop artist Toni Watson, also known as Tones and I.

YOUNG TALENT: Byron Bay pop artist Toni Watson, also known as Tones and I. Contributed.

BYRON Bay pop artist Tones and I has been selected to play at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Originally from Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, Tones And I, also known as Toni Watson, moved to the Byron Shire in early 2018 to take a chance at busking.

From the first day, she had crowds spilling onto the street, so she quit her retail job and made Byron Shire her new home.

After uploading her first release song, Johnny Run Away, to triple j unearthed last February, triple j's top presenters gave the song an unprecedented buzz and the track had its first spin on the national broadcaster the same day.

A week later, Johnny Run Away was added to high rotation on triple j and shot to number one most played for two weeks.

Shortly after it was picked by radio stations across the board nationally and raced to ARIA certified gold sales.

The artist said the song is about her best friend.

"Johnny Run Away is about my best friend coming out to his disapproving father at a young age. The song shows people are dealing with judgement and rejection within their own family not to mention the world," she explained.

Her second release, Dance Monkey, is having a similar result, getting added to triple j high rotation on the same week as the release, gathering millions of streams already.

"Dance Monkey is about how our appreciation of live performance diminished as we are being instantly entertained with a click of a button on social media" she explained.