29°
News

Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

28th Mar 2017 1:13 PM
Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPLENDOUR in the Grass is giving residents living in areas with postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2484 an opportunity to buy tickets to the 2017 festival before they go on sale to the general public.

Music lovers will have to visit The Northern, 35-43 Jonson St, in Byron Bay, this Sunday from 10am. There is no need to queue before 10am. This is not a limited allocation of tickets.

The purchaser will need to show valid photo id showing their home address and postcode.

Eligible forms of ID are a current NSW driver's license or NSW proof of age card.　

Residents can buy tickets for up to four people.

Those intending to purchase tickets should set up a moshtix account beforehand at moshtix.com to make the purchase process on the day faster and easier.

No cash sales or eftpos will be allowed. Payment will only be by Visa or Mastercard credit/debit cards.

Ticket prices will be available soon on the Splendour website, as will the lineup for the main stages.　

Name and date of birth details will be required for every ticket being purchased.

Purchaser must also provide an email address to which tickets will be sent.

Tickets will not be provided on the day.

The line up is now available from the festival's website.

Further festival information, including details of our Carbon Offset option, can be found at the Splendour website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay local presale northern rivers entertainment splendour2017 whatson

Debbie will have an impact on the Northern Rivers

Debbie will have an impact on the Northern Rivers

BoM have issued a warning, the impact of Cyclone Debbie will be felt here.

Base hospital's emergency ward is 'basically in shutdown'

Lismore Base Hospital.

New emergency department clogs up

Elderly woman caught in two car crash on highway

Crash on the Bruxner Highway near Teven Road, West Ballina.

Delays as emergency services respond to highway crash

Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Is it too much to ask? What do you think?

Local Partners

Illegal holiday makers not happy campers

ILLEGAL campers fined and vehicles impounded as Byron Shire maintains it's strong stance on troublesome holiday makers.

Shock after police officer's sudden death

'OUTSTANDING' COP: Tweed Byron LAC police have confirmed the sudden death this week of colleague and friend Detective Chief Inspector Darren Steel, 53.

The Tweed has lost one of its heroes

Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Is it too much to ask? What do you think?

Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you in the area allowed to purchase them?

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

It's a good thing that three out of five music acts in our wish list are Australian, so maybe we are not asking for too much?

Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you in the area allowed to purchase them?

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Cabaret star brings back his latest solo show

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Picturesque and scenic 40 Acres in sought-after Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 UNDER CONTRACT!

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!