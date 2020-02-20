Splendour offers quirky surprises with strong lineup

Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler, the Creator, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and music video director.

FOR it’s 20th anniversary, Splendour in the Grass has unveiled one of its strongest line ups to date.

With so many names of bands and acts, some interesting details may be missed, so here are some reasons why this year’s line up is so interesting and there are so many connections to the Northern Rivers:

1. Tyler, The Creator: Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka Tyler, the Creator, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and music video director.

His fifth album Igor (2019) debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and won Best Rap Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

2. Flume: Harley Edward Streten, known professionally as Flume, is an Australian record producer, music programmer and DJ. His song Rushing Back (featuring Vera Blue) ranked second in last year’s Hottest 100. He visits this area often as his uncle Mark is a Byron Shire resident.

3. Denzel Curry: Denzel Rae Don Curry is an American rapper, singer and composer. His Like a Version cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Bulls On Parade made it to number five in last year’s Hottest 100.

4. Tim Minchin: The highly successful Australian artist, comedian, actor and musician is part of the festival’s official music line up.

He was born in England to Australian parents, but raised in Western Australia. He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2020 Australia Day honours. He is currently touring the country with his new show Back.

5. Midnight Oil: The iconic Australian band announced this week they will have an album of new music they started writing mid-last year. The work will be a mini-album of eight songs called The Marrakata Project, to be launched in June or July.

Then, towards the end of the year, the band will release a new Midnight Oil album with songs about climate chaos and other social themes.

6. Grinspoon: The Lismore band is better than ever, as confirmed in their recent Bush Fire show in Sydney last weekend.

Formed in 1995, the group consists of Bangalow resident Pat Davern, plus Joe Hansen, Kristian Hopes, and Phil Jamieson.

7. Julia Stone: Julia and brother Angus Stone have strong ties with the Northern Rivers: Their grandmother moved to a farm in Nimbin with her family when she and her brother were children. Mount Nardi was named after their great grandfather, Angelo Nardi.

Recording in London over the new year period, Stone learned her mother was being evacuated from Lake Conjola on the south coast of New South Wales. Stone watched the unfolding bushfire crisis on the news feeling distressed. Songs for Australia is the reaction to that distress - an album made by a collection of global artists who have each donated their time to record a cover of an Australian song, It was made to raise money for organisations helping to rebuild during and after the bushfire crisis. It will be digitally released on March 5 through BMG, and on vinyl and CD in June.

8. New stage: This year Splendour will include a new stage, Plus, PARK(lands) Stage, featuring hand-picked line-ups.