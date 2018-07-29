Menu
Crowds at the Amphitheatre on day three of Splendour in the Grass 2018. Bianca Holderness
Splendour noise monitors collect hundreds of samples

Liana Turner
29th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
DURING Splendour in the Grass, most of the focus is on the party inside the festival ground.

But a team of noise monitors were busy throughout the event ensuring the three-day festival didn't exceed approved noise limits.

Residents close to the site had access to the North Byron Parklands Community Hotline throughout the event.

The hotline received a total of 32 calls and emails between Wednesday, July 18 and this Monday.

Ten of these calls were made by repeat callers and most related to noise levels.

Other enquiries related to internet lag times, fireworks and staffing at traffic control points on Yelgun Rd.

North Byron Parklands general manager Mat Morris said their acoustic monitoring team gathered more than 200 noise monitoring samples from areas to the the north, south and west of the festival site.

"We're happy to report that all of those samples were below our approved noise criteria," Mr Morris said.

"While this year's Splendour was a huge success, we'd also like to thank community members across both shires for their patience and understanding."

He said all subjects of noise complaints were found to be compliant by their monitoring team.

