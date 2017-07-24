Splendour in the Grass ends in a blaze of glory

IT WAS all about showing off some skin as festival- goers channelled their inner-hippy for the 2017 Splendour in the Grass music festival, held at North Byron Parklands over the weekend.

With no complaints about transport (at time of print), about 35,000 people attended each day, fighting off the cold temperatures to embrace this year's trend.

See-through mesh tops, lace dresses, eighties denim, gold, silver and glitter were popular, while last year's Boho look died down.

Felt hats were on the decline, while the ban on backpacks encouraged bum bags, loud jackets and colourful jumpers with 1980s motifs.

Fashionable crowds were a marketing opportunity, with Mambo, Smirnoff and Samsung among the big brands offering art installations and party rooms.

When they weren't piled into heavily branded amphitheatres to see international acts such as The XX or Queens of the Stone Age, revellers lined up in droves at the Glitoris body art tent.

The controversial "Disco Boobs" glitter trend took off on day two.

Glitoris founder Grace Richard said festival organisers had to clarify their policy on nudity in response to the bold fashion statement.

"It's all about the nipple, it has to be covered up with tape or a lace or mesh top has to be worn over the top (of the design)," Ms Richard said.

She said she was happy to adhere to festival policy and that the body art had stirred debate on feminism.

"Now we're going to see a push to free the nipple because women want to express themselves in a safe and fun way," she said.

For Melbourne woman Samantha Olsen, 21, the design, applied by profess- ional make-up artist, was a "liberating" fashion statement.

Sydney woman Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the design was "empowering" and allowed her to "express control over her own body".

"It's a nipple, it's nothing to be scared of. To regulate it and hide it, it makes it shameful and taboo," Ms McGrouther said.

Glitoris was formed four years ago by friends Ms Richards, Ali Gay and Victoria May, travelled to up to 40 festivals a year.