Splendour, what to take and what will get you thrown out

SPELLBOUND: Crowds watching the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

EVERY year the ten commandments are sent to music lovers from the Splendour Gods, not in the form of a bush in flames, but as a list via email, because it's 2018 and these days a bush on fire would be a fire hazard, not a message from the almighty.

There are this year's Splendour in the Grass do and dont's:

1. DO NOT try to smuggle banned items, such as:

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper - 30cm x 20cm

Alcohol brought in from outside of event bars

Illegal drugs

Glass and Cans

Full or partly full plastic bottles of water, soft drink

Hydration packs or bladders and sealable pouches (yoghurt, baby food pouches), except for families with children under 12 years of age.

Fireworks, flares, fire twirling paraphernalia

Skateboards

Milk or bread crates

Chairs (folding, portable, camping)

Anything studded (belts, wristbands)

Weapons of any kind

Containers of liquid fuel

Video and audio recording devices, including GoPros (other than mobile phones)

Drones

Professional still cameras (small still cameras are allowed)

Laser lights

Umbrellas (please use a plastic poncho or a raincoat instead)

Selfie sticks

Water pistols

Protest paraphernalia and banners

Any other items considered illegal or dangerous

Strictly no animals (with the exception of service or assistance animals, such as guide dogs)

Inflatable furniture of any kind

Drugs & drug paraphernalia

Ali Herden, Keisja Divett, Megan Magill and Cassie Durham, of Canberra at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

2. DO help a bother in need: If you or anyone near you is experiencing any of these symptoms, please get to First Aid immediately for professional, medical assistance. Or call the Patron Safety Hotline on 1300 940 928.

Entry at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Security and bag check. Marc Stapelberg

3. DO bring lost items to Lost and Found: Lost your phone, car keys or other important stuff while at Splendour? Crowdfind is a web-based platform that allows you to log your lost item and make enquiries about that item in real time by logging on here. For collection, the Lost and Found tent is located on-site at the Splendour Info Booth and will be operational on Friday 20 July from 9am to midnight and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 2am.

PJ Cartwright, of Sydney at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

4. DON'T cash out, wave it: Cashless payment at #SITG2018 bars are back. Any card with a chip in it or PayWave symbol will be accepted at Splendour bars. While there will be limited cash service areas at the bars, the quickest and easiest way to pay is by card or mobile pay. Cash-out won't be available at bars however there will be several ATM's located in the event area where you can withdraw cash from.

Kelsey Gorman and Rebekah Torrens with their bum bag at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

5. DO embrace the bumbag: All Backpacks and any bags over 30cm wide x 20cm high will not be allowed into the event area so pack light and embrace the #bumbag or should we say #fannypack. Any backpacks and any bags larger than 30cm x 20cm must be stored at the Cloakroom prior to entering the festival. Campers can take larger bags to the campgrounds but not into the event area.

Splendour festival goers have fun at the Contiki Colour Party which turned Spelndour into a suburb of Dehli. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

6. DO love the venue: Respect the local community and environment. Do not enter or attempt to camp in the nearby nature reserve. Penalties apply.

Festival walkers walk to the entrance of Splendour only to be greeted with a large number of officers. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

7. DON'T just park nearby: This may be Byron Bay but some rules of basic decency and respect for others still apply. Do not camp in or around your vehicle on nearby roadsides, parking lots, etc. Council rangers will be on the lookout for illegal camping or people sleeping in cars. Maximum penalty exceeds $1,000. Do not park on nearby roadsides. Fines apply for illegal parking.

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass day 3. Marc Stapelberg

8. DO get those kids rolling: It's hard work carting those little tackers around a music festival. Festival wagons are exactly what you need to take a load off #SITG2018. Heavy duty, practical and super cool, Rock & Roller Wagons come with festival friendly features like drop-down sides, loads of space for storage, easy access for little legs, and a detachable shade cover. Collect and drop your Rock & Roller wagon back at the family campground The Meadow. For one day hires, your wagons need to be returned at midnight, otherwise they'll turn back into a pumpkin. Book in real time at Splendour by clicking here.

Kazzie Mahina, with kids Makoa, 4, and six-month-old Kona, at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Alina Rylko

9. Do use the bus: Buses will operate to and from locations surrounding our venue at North Byron Parklands, providing destinations with either frequent shuttle services or timetabled scheduled services.

Buses will be running between the festival and the following locations:

Zone 1 - $5 each way

Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads, Ocean Shores, New Brighton, South Golden Beach, Ocean Shores, Crabbes Creek, Mooball, and Burringbar.

Zone 2 - $10 each way

Byron Bay, Suffolk Park, Bangalow, Pottsville, Hastings Point, Cabarita, Casuarina, and Kingscliff.

Zone 3 - $15 each way

Ballina, Lennox Head, Lismore, Alstonville, Binna Burra, Bex Hill, Clunes and Nashua

Purchase your ticket before boarding the bus where possible. Ticket booths are located at both North Byron Parklands and Byron Bay Visitors Centre. Ticket sellers will be located at other bus stops during peak times. Ticket booths and sellers will accept cash and card (EFT, Visa & Mastercard only). No cards are accepted on the bus.

For more info click here.

Pretty much everything was acceptable as festival apparel this year for men and women at Splendour 2016. Javier Encalada

10. DO breath test before you drive: Steer Project is a youth safe transport project that began as a series of school road safety presentations in 2010. The project continues to evolve and now includes a range of road safety presentations and voluntary breath testing at major music festivals, community events and presentations and private functions. Steer will offer Splendour punters a free breath test and provide info and resources associated with safe alcohol consumption and safe driving.