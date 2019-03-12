'VOTE MUSIC': Splendour's political plea to save live music

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has gone political, with a statement against the NSW Government ahead of the March 23 State election.

A social media post published today in the festival's account, the festival called music fans to think twice before voting in the State election.

"Turn up live music. Turn down the current NSW government," the statement reads.

"The NSW election is less than two weeks away and the future of live music in this state hangs in the balance.

"The current government has made it clear through new unnecessary regulations for music festivals, they are not willing to work with the music industry.

"We urge all fans and followers of live music to take a moment and consider what's at stake. If you are not yet on the electoral roll, it's not too late to register and vote music!

"This election is down to the wire, the most closely contested race in NSW ever and your voice matters."

The statement is a reaction to new regulations to music and other festivals that came into effect on March 1and that have sparked protests amongst the live music industry and festival organisers.

Byron shire resident Paul Piticco and business partner Jessica Ducrou, who moved out of the area recently, are co-producers of Splendour in the Grass and also part of the recently formed Australia Festival Association (AFA).

Last month, 14 music festivals were deemed 'high risk' by the NSW Government, making them susceptible to the new regulations, which impose extra financial, safety and other obligation for organisers.

Defqon.1, Knockout Games of Destiny and FOMO are some of those events affected by the changes.

Rabbits Eats Lettuce, a music festival that was originally located in the Northern Rivers, announced it is moving to Queensland this year, citing new financial burdens on the production of music events in NSW.

Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival are waiting for a final decision by the Independent Planning Commission of NSW (IPCN) about a definitive approval for their venue: North Byron Parklands.

An IPCN spokesman said the final decision about the venue has not been taken yet, despite the fact a decision was originally expected before Christmas.

"This case is still under consideration and will be finalised in due course," he said.

Splendour in the Grass 2019 will be held at North Byron Parklands on July 19 to 21.